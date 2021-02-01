Moana Pasifika women make rugby history

A Moana Pasifika women’s team will make their debut in the Takiwhitu Tūturu rugby sevens, which kicks off in Wellington this morning.

The squad includes players with links to Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

Co-coach and former All Blacks Sevens playmaker Rocky Khan says this is a great opportunity to come together as a Māori and Pasifika region.

The squad has no shortage of talent with Katelyn Vaha’akolo is a Kiwi Ferns rugby league international while Masuisuimatamaalii Pauaraisa can check off the Kiwi Ferns.

Co-captain Mele Hufanga was previously a part of the Black Ferns environment and was looking forward to playing against some familiar faces.

Moana Pasifika kick off the tournament against the Black Ferns Sevens Black.

They will also face the Black Ferns Sevens White and Black Ferns 15-a-side selection, with the playoffs on Saturday afternoon.