Rugby

Moana Pasifika to test depth in pre-season match tomorrow

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 4:14 pm
[Source: Moana Pacifika Rugby/Twitter]

Moana Pasifika has named its squad for Friday’s pre-season ‘Ofa Atu Tonga’ fundraising match against the Gallagher Chiefs.

Head Coach Aaron Mauger has named three formidable lineups in a game that will be played in three 30-minute blocks, allowing the coaches to test the full depth of their squad.

Under the current government restrictions, no spectators are allowed at the match.



Mauger says he is excited for the challenge that the Gallagher Chiefs will bring to his newly-formed side.

He says they are a tough side who are renowned for their physicality and flare and this will be their first chance to get a measure of where they are at compared to the opposition.”

Moana Pasifika v Gallagher Chiefs First 30-minutes

Isi Tu’ungafasi
Luteru Tolai
Sekope Kepu
Mike McKee
Samuel Slade
Sione Tu’ipulotu
Alamanda Motuga
Henry Time-Stowers
Ereatara Enari
Lincoln McClutchie
Neria Foma’i
Danny Toala
Leni Aumua
Anzelo Tuitavuki
William Havili

Second 30-minutes

Isi Tu’ungafasi/Ezekiel Lindenmuth
Ray Niuia
Sekope Kepu/Tau Koloamatangi
Mike McKee/Veikoso Poloniati
Don Lolo
Alex McRobbie
Alamanda Motuga
Henry Time-Stowers
Jonathan Taumateine
Lincoln mcClutchie
Tomasi Alosio
Danny Toala/Henry Taefu
Levi Aumua/Solomone Kata
Anzelo Tuitavuki/Tima Fainga’anuku
William Havili

Third 30-minutes

Ezekiel Lindenmuth
Samiuela Moli
Tau Koloamatangi
Veikoso Poloniati
Alex McRobbie
Felix Kalapu
Niko Jones
Lotu Inisi
Manu Paea
Christian Leali’ifano
Fine Inisi
Henry Taefu
Solomone Kata
Tima Fainga’anuku
D’Angelo Leuila

Reserves

Xavier Cowley-Tuioti

Jone Macilai-Tori

Suetena Asomua

[Source: Moana Pasifika]

