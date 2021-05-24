Moana Pasifika to test depth in pre-season match tomorrow

Moana Pasifika has named its squad for Friday’s pre-season ‘Ofa Atu Tonga’ fundraising match against the Gallagher Chiefs.

Head Coach Aaron Mauger has named three formidable lineups in a game that will be played in three 30-minute blocks, allowing the coaches to test the full depth of their squad.

Under the current government restrictions, no spectators are allowed at the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Mauger says he is excited for the challenge that the Gallagher Chiefs will bring to his newly-formed side.

TEAM CULTURE 🔥💯 How we hype each other up for a big gym session 💪🏽🏋🏽 #MoanaPasifika #TokoUso pic.twitter.com/dmiBVD8Xwh — Moana Pasifika Rugby (@MoanaPasifika_) January 7, 2022

He says they are a tough side who are renowned for their physicality and flare and this will be their first chance to get a measure of where they are at compared to the opposition.”

Moana Pasifika v Gallagher Chiefs First 30-minutes

Isi Tu’ungafasi

Luteru Tolai

Sekope Kepu

Mike McKee

Samuel Slade

Sione Tu’ipulotu

Alamanda Motuga

Henry Time-Stowers

Ereatara Enari

Lincoln McClutchie

Neria Foma’i

Danny Toala

Leni Aumua

Anzelo Tuitavuki

William Havili

Second 30-minutes

Isi Tu’ungafasi/Ezekiel Lindenmuth

Ray Niuia

Sekope Kepu/Tau Koloamatangi

Mike McKee/Veikoso Poloniati

Don Lolo

Alex McRobbie

Alamanda Motuga

Henry Time-Stowers

Jonathan Taumateine

Lincoln mcClutchie

Tomasi Alosio

Danny Toala/Henry Taefu

Levi Aumua/Solomone Kata

Anzelo Tuitavuki/Tima Fainga’anuku

William Havili

Third 30-minutes

Ezekiel Lindenmuth

Samiuela Moli

Tau Koloamatangi

Veikoso Poloniati

Alex McRobbie

Felix Kalapu

Niko Jones

Lotu Inisi

Manu Paea

Christian Leali’ifano

Fine Inisi

Henry Taefu

Solomone Kata

Tima Fainga’anuku

D’Angelo Leuila

Reserves

Xavier Cowley-Tuioti

Jone Macilai-Tori

Suetena Asomua

This Friday @MoanaPasifika_ will take to the field in their first outing in the pre-season match against the @ChiefsRugby. Wallaby Test centurion Sekope Kepu was named earlier today to captain Moana Pasifika for their debut season in the Super Rugby Pacific competition. pic.twitter.com/feqtSGGfY8 — The Coconet (@TheCoconetTV) February 2, 2022

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS 👀 Watch the moment Sekope Kepu found out he was going to lead Moana Pasifika for the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season 🏉🌊 The moment was a complete surprise for him and the emotion was felt throughout the room 🧡💙 🎥: @skysportnz pic.twitter.com/91yaDrJXjv — Moana Pasifika Rugby (@MoanaPasifika_) February 2, 2022

[Source: Moana Pasifika]