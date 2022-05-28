Moana Pasifika stun Brumbies

[Source: Stuff.co.nz]

Moana Pasifika has defeated Brumbies 32-22 in Auckland, causing one of Super Rugby Pacific’s biggest upsets.

Sekope Kepu’s 150th Super Rugby game inspired the hosts, but the captain was sent out after just ten minutes.

This did not stop Aaron Mauger’s side, who dominated the Brumbies pack, scoring just before halftime to take a 19-7 lead.

When Lachlan Lonergan plunged over with Connal McInerney and Jahrome Brown in the bin, the Brumbies sought to mount a comeback.

They had multiple offensive opportunities but were unable to break through the hosts’ defense.

The loss drops the Brumbies to fourth place on the standings, putting them in the finals following three losses in a row.