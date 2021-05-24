Moana Pasifika signs Sekope Kepu

Moana Pasifika have pulled off another major signing, adding former Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu to their squad ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific.

Kepu has played 110 test caps for the Wallabies, making his debut in 2008.

Kepu also played for the Waratahs with 141 games to his name.

He also helped the club to their inaugural title in 2014.

The 35-year-old has been plying his trade in England for London Irish since departing Australian Rugby in 2019, recently signing a deal with Counties Manukau to play in New Zealand’s NRC.

He is expected to boost to the Moana Pasifika’s forward pack with 295 professional matches to his name since his debut in 2006.