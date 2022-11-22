Moana Pasifika retain Tavatavanawai

[Photo: Rugby Pass]

After an explosive season with Moana Pasifika, Fiji-born Timoci Tavatavanawai has retained his place for the 2023 Super Rugby season.

Tavatavanawai is the only Fijian player in the 39-member squad.

Five new players have joined the squad including Abraham Pole, Mahonri Ngakuru, Michael Curry, Miracle Fai’ilagi and D’angelo Leuila.

Headlining these new crop of players is 23-year-old Fai’ilagi who was scouted by head coach Aaron Mauger and Leota Tiatia at the World Rugby Pacific Combine held in Suva earlier this year.

Moana Pasifika will begin their Super Rugby Pacific campaign February 25th against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in a match that has been dubbed the Battle of the Pacific.