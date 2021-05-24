Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Make up your mind and be vaccinated says Tikoduadua|Chilly House restaurant opens in Brown Street|Vaccination incentives may be considered|Ba District aiming for 99% vaccination rate|Over 350,000 Fijians received first jab|BPO industry welcomes ‘No jab, No job’|Fiji records three more deaths and over 400 COVID cases|Average daily positivity stands at 17.4 percent|Fiji glides slowly towards achieving full herd immunity|Local experts the best to determine COVID-19 restrictions: Dr Baker|129 Household packs distributed yesterday|Political leaders call for managed lockdowns|Elderly citizens’ safety remains a priority for the Valelevu Hart Nursing Home|Western Division records highest number of arrests|New rule to be enforced at the Suva Market|Household packs given to Fijians|Over 500 COVID cases and one more death recorded|Test positivity triples WHO threshold|11.2 percent Fijians fully vaccinated|Lockdown is not a public health measure says WHO|Unvaccinated public workers can increase transmission: Dr Baker|COVID safe ambassadors deployed to ensure protocols are followed|Another high as Fiji records over 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fiji records three deaths per day says Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Moana Pasifika granted unconditional licence for 2022 Super Rugby

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 12, 2021 5:50 pm

Moana Pasifika has been granted an unconditional licence for the 2022 Super Rugby competition next year.

New Zealand Rugby Board’s decision to make the licence unconditional comes three months after Moana Pasifika was granted a conditional licence.

This will give the team time to ramp up its planning and meet its financial obligations.

Article continues after advertisement

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson says Moana Pasifika can now formalize some key agreements with coaches, players, and partners as they work toward taking the field alongside other Super Rugby clubs.

Robinson says NZR was also working closely with the other conditional licence holder, the Fijian Drua, who was progressing well toward meeting the conditions of their licence.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are confident they’ll be in a position to join Moana Pasifika in entering the final phase of planning for 2022.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos says they are hoping for positive news regarding the Fijiian Drua’s license in the near future.

Rugby Australia (RA) and NZR continue to work together toward finalizing the structure for next year’s Super Rugby tournament based on the inclusion of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua in a 12-team competition.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.