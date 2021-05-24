Moana Pasifika granted unconditional licence for 2022 Super Rugby

Moana Pasifika has been granted an unconditional licence for the 2022 Super Rugby competition next year.

New Zealand Rugby Board’s decision to make the licence unconditional comes three months after Moana Pasifika was granted a conditional licence.

This will give the team time to ramp up its planning and meet its financial obligations.

Article continues after advertisement

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson says Moana Pasifika can now formalize some key agreements with coaches, players, and partners as they work toward taking the field alongside other Super Rugby clubs.

Robinson says NZR was also working closely with the other conditional licence holder, the Fijian Drua, who was progressing well toward meeting the conditions of their licence.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are confident they’ll be in a position to join Moana Pasifika in entering the final phase of planning for 2022.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos says they are hoping for positive news regarding the Fijiian Drua’s license in the near future.

Rugby Australia (RA) and NZR continue to work together toward finalizing the structure for next year’s Super Rugby tournament based on the inclusion of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua in a 12-team competition.