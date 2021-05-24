Moana Pasifika and Force match postponed due to COVID

Only five Super Rugby Pacific games will be played in the ‘Super Round’ at AAMI Park in Melbourne instead of six after the postponement of Moana Pasifika and the Western Force match due to COVID-19.

The match had to be canceled due to COVID cases in the Force camp.

In a statement, organizers, SANZAAR said the Super Rugby Pacific Medical Advisory Group made the decision to postpone the match, scheduled for this Friday due to a large number of the Force squad being unavailable for selection.

Last week against the Waratahs, the Force was without Issak Fines Leleiwasa, Izack Rodda, and coach Tim Sampson who were forced into isolation.

However, further cases have emerged, leaving SANZAAR with little option but to postpone the match for a later date.

This means only one game will be played tomorrow with the Chiefs taking on the Waratahs.