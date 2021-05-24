Home

Rugby

Moana Pasifika and Drua adds flavor to Super Rugby: Marinos

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 4:03 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The inclusion of Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua brings excitement to the Super Rugby competition.

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos says Australia has a close association with the Pacific region and it is their responsibility to look after these two Pacific teams to ensure they progress well through the season.

Marinos says the two teams will be able to give the other Super Rugby teams a good run for their money.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are two new teams I think they’re going to build a huge amount of creativity and intensity and certainly a free flown rugby so it’s something that the fans can look forward to”.

Marinos adds that it is unfortunate that South Africa and Argentina teams will not be included in the season, but this gives the Pacific players a good opportunity to grow in rugby.

A revamped 2022 competition will boast 12 teams, with all 10 existing Australian and New Zealand teams along with newcomers the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

In both Australia and New Zealand on February 18, the Moana Pasifika will take on the Blues, while the NSW Waratahs will host the Fijian Drua in both Pacific teams’ first-ever Super Rugby matches.

You can catch action from all Fijian Drua matches live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

