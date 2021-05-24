Moana Pasifika and Blues in isolation

Two Super Rugby Pacific teams are isolating in Queenstown due to close COVID-19 contact protocols.

New Zealand Rugby stated that the Moana Pasifika and Blues squads are now isolating in their respective hotels.

An unnamed member of the Blues, and his roommate, have as a precaution been isolated from the rest of the group in line with public health protocols.

The team doctor is conducting a PCR test to supplement the twice-weekly Rapid Antigen Tests all teams are receiving.

A member of the wider Moana Pasifika squad has also been identified as a close contact.

However, he is not in camp with the team and is awaiting a COVID test result.

NZR will provide an update once that test result has been received.

Once the team members’ test results are received, the COVID protocols will be revisited.

[Source: RNZ]