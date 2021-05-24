Home

Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|
Moana Pasifika and Blues in isolation

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 7:30 am
[Source: Phil Walter/Getty Images]

Two Super Rugby Pacific teams are isolating in Queenstown due to close COVID-19 contact protocols.

New Zealand Rugby stated that the Moana Pasifika and Blues squads are now isolating in their respective hotels.

An unnamed member of the Blues, and his roommate, have as a precaution been isolated from the rest of the group in line with public health protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

The team doctor is conducting a PCR test to supplement the twice-weekly Rapid Antigen Tests all teams are receiving.

A member of the wider Moana Pasifika squad has also been identified as a close contact.

However, he is not in camp with the team and is awaiting a COVID test result.

NZR will provide an update once that test result has been received.

Once the team members’ test results are received, the COVID protocols will be revisited.

[Source: RNZ]

 

