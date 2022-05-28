Mixed emotions for Togiatama

Zuriel Togiatama.

For the last three games, Zuriel Togiatama has been hanging on to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua number two jumper.

The 23 year old former Wesley College student from New Zealand has maternal links to Bua while his dad is from Niue.

Zuriel is a Hebrew name from the bible meaning ‘my rock’ while Togiatama reflects his Niue heritage.

After a slow start in the season, Togiatama says he had to work extra hard.

“What it took was realizing that I am, again, in a place of real privilege. I mean it just took me I guess realizing that I need to be happy again and remembering that it’s a passion before a job.”

It’ll be his first game in Fiji and the youngster says he has mixed feelings about the clash.

“I’m nervous but excited at the same time, standing on the sideline watching how the boys played against the Highlanders and the atmosphere that the supporters brought it just really got me amped up to hopefully again make this team, I’m just hoping I do my job and do it well.”

Togiatama, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa and Haereiti Hetet will be our front row tomorrow.

The Drua and Chiefs are the top two scrumming teams in Super Rugby this season and they’ll battle tomorrow at 3pm in Lautoka.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.