Mix of young and veteran players pays off for the Capital side

Fielding a mix of young and veteran players paid off for Suva as they managed to bag another win against Tailevu in the Skipper Cup competition over the weekend.

The Capital side defeated Tailevu 24-15 and were able to secure a bonus point.

Suva Captain Sireli Ledua says they took advantage of Tailevu’s weaknesses throughout the match, which helped them secure the win.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a two-round game we will meet Tailevu again and we have been working as Tailevu as our weakness from Nadroga last week. And that is why we are coming up this week to get our five points.”

Suva has so far won three matches and lost to one in the Skipper Cup competition.

Suva will now host Naitasiri at ANZ Stadium in Suva this Saturday.