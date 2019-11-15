Mitchell, Walker lead Rabbitohs to big win over Warriors

Latrell Mitchell again stamped his class in the No.1 jersey as South Sydney proved far too strong for the Warriors 40-12 at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

With any debate about his suitability for the fullback job now surely put to rest, Mitchell laid on tries in the first half for Campbell Graham and Alex Johnston with brilliant passes.

Graham’s try came on the right side in the 10th minute and answered an early strike by returning Warriors winger David Fusitu’a.

Article continues after advertisement

In the closing minute of the half, it was Mitchell joining the backline on the left side and sending Johnston away to stretch the Rabbitohs’ lead to 22-6.

Just six minutes into the second term the Bunnies raced out to 28-6 when Damien Cook darted out of dummy half and put the ball on a platter for Cody Walker to score.

Mitchell’s defensive skills were on show in the 50th minute when he came across in cover to deny Peta Hiku a try with the help of three team-mates.

The Bunnies’ desperation to prevent a try was rewarded 60 seconds later at the other end of the field when Cook carried three defenders across to score.

The Warriors started the game well enough but injuries to Lachlan Burr (HIA) and Eliesa Katoa (ankle) and the sin-binning of Kodi Nikorima in the 23rd minute took the wind out of their sails and left them at the mercy of Mitchell and Walker, who laid on two tries with precise kicks and was a constant threat with ball in hand.

The only concern for the Rabbitohs was a knee injury to interchange forward Tom Amone.

The Warriors, who beat the Cowboys in round five, scored the first and last try of the match but didn’t find a lot to smile about in between.