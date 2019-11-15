Ministry has the final say on Deans Comp

The final decision on whether the Fiji Secondary School Super Rugby Deans competition will proceed or not will now fall on the Ministry Education.

The Fiji Rugby Union and Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Committee have yet to meet and discuss further on the decision of the games.

But according to FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor the decision will be made by the Education Ministry and their plans on the remaining school term.

“Because of the Deans we will await the opening of the schools and then we will have discussions with the Ministry of Education on what the school term looks like and what the restrictions will be. So things will only be clear once we understand Governments instructions on attend to schools and restrictions on COVID-19 restrictions that are put in place by government.”

O’Connor says once restrictions will be relaxed they will meet with the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Board and the Education Ministry to discuss further.