Minister rubbishes false critics

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 10, 2022 4:40 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar hit back at critics who falsely stated the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua were not accorded the welcome it deserved.

The Fijiana Drua arrived in the country on Monday morning and Kumar told the parliament the team received a traditional welcome.

He says Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor confirmed the players and management were given a traditional welcome followed by a church service and thanksgiving dinner in Veiseisei, Vuda.

“Further programs have been planned which will coincide with the upcoming match for the Fijian Drua men’s side in Lautoka. Let me assure this House and the people of Fiji that there are no double standard in play as some have assumed.”

Kumar adds they will continue to ensure that women are given all the glory they deserve as done so in the past while honouring returning athletes.

