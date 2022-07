Minimbi to lead Naitasiri

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock, Christopher Minimbi will captain the Naitasiri side in today’s Skipper Cup clash against Rewa.

The 22-year-old who made two appearances for the Drua during its 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign will play a pivotal role from the second row for the Highlanders.

Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese has maintained his core squad with one positional change to his usual lineup, naming forward Jo Qaduadua on the bench.

Rewa will host Naitasiri at Burebasaga grounds at 3pm today.

Team List:

1) Asiveli Rokoua

2) Jone Vatukela

3) Inoke Ravuiwasa

4) Chris Minimbi(C)

5) Jale Railala

6) Maciu Vakacabeqoli

7) Tomasi Naiduki

8) Jone Navori

9) Anasa Raqili

10) Kini Douglas

11) Viliame Kanatabua

12) Peni Tubuna

13) Fili Waqainabete(Vc)

14) Kaliova Mocetadra

15) Etonia Rokotuisawa

Reserves

16) Jone Naqiri

17) Jo Qaduadua

18) Joeli Veitayaki

19) Esikia Macu

20) Sireli Kaloucava

21) Josua Yavala

22) Uraia Torau

23) Vatiliai Vosawale