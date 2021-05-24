Mini World Cup for NZ, England and South Africa

New Zealand, England and South Africa will meet in next year’s Autumn Nations Series.
England boss Eddie Jones describes it as a mini World Cup.
The All Blacks take on England on November 19th, 2022.
Article continues after advertisement
This is the first time the two sides will meet since the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.
A week later England will tussle against world champions South Africa.
[Source: BBC Sport]
