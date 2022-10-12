Mindset shift for Fijiana 15s

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s need a mentality shift ahead of its second World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.

Backline coach Asaeli Tikoirotuma says this is something they saw in the match against England especially when it came to rucks and set pieces.

Tikoirotuma says while some of the players are relatively new to rugby, a change in mentality will level them up fast with professional opponents.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are proud of our attack but it just came to one stage that they were putting on tries and the girls started to get bored so that professionalism in them hasn’t kicked in yet. Their mindset is still grassroots at the moment.”

Tikoirotuma says if they can have the players set their minds right, they’ll perform much better against South Africa.

Sunday’s match starts at 4.45pm.