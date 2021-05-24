Milne facing match ban

Fiji Bati and Rabbitohs centre Taane Milne is facing a one to two game ban for a high tackle on West Tigers Daine Laurie in last Saturday’s NRL clash.

Roosters winger Daniel Tupou is also likely to miss out on the next two matches after being charged with a grade two careless high tackle on Dragon Mikaele Ravalawa yesterday.

With an early guilty plea Tupou will miss one game, against the Bulldogs in round eight.

Should Tupou fight the charge at the judiciary and lose he would miss two matches.

Warriors forward Aaron Pene has also been charged with a grade two careless high tackle on the Storm’s Reimis Smith and faces a one to two game ban.

Each would be suspended for one match with an early plea, or risk a two-match suspension with a potential unsuccessful challenge at the judiciary.