Milford out for a month

Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford is expected to miss a month after tearing his hamstring at training.

NRL.com reports, scans revealed a grade two tear to the hamstring.

His place in the side is likely to be taken by Brodie Croft who is due to return from his own shoulder injury this week.

Round 13 of the NRL kicks off on Thursday with the Dragons hosting the Roosters at 9:50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9:35pm, Panthers play the Raiders.

The Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm on Sunday and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm.