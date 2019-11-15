Milford injury could send Boyd back to fullback

Anthony Milford is in doubt for Friday’s clash with Cronulla with a thigh injury.

This could mean Darius Boyd returns to fullback for the first time since round 14 last year.

Boyd trained at fullback on Monday in a sign that he would return to the position where he has played the majority of his 15-season career if Milford is unfit for the Suncorp Stadium stoush with the Sharks.

Article continues after advertisement

Milford, who played fullback in the 46-8 loss to the Storm last Friday, trained with Brisbane’s rehab group on Monday with his thigh strapped.

This week matches on Thursday the Dragons will battle the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8pm and Broncos face the Sharks at 9.55pm.

On Saturday the Roosters will face the Titans at 5pm, Cowboy take on the Raiders at 7.30pm and Sea Eagles play the Panthers at 9.35pm.

The Sea Eagles and Panthers match will air live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Bulldogs take on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on Walesi.