Mikkelson and Webber out of World Cup

Joe Webber (from left), Tim Mikkelson .

All Blacks 7s stars Tim Mikkelson, Joe Webber and Andrew Knewstubb will miss next weekend’s World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa due to injuries.

Head Coach Clark Laidlaw named his World Cup squad today without the trio.

Also unavailable are Kitiona Vai, Leroy Carter, Roderick Solo, Che Clark and Rhodes Featherstone.

Both Fiji-born players Amanaki Nicole and Akuila Rokolisoa have made the cut.

A total of 24 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams will take the field at Cape Town Stadium.

All Blacks 7s Squad:

Kurt Baker

Dylan Collier

Scott Curry

Sam Dickson

Moses Leo

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Sione Molia

Tone Ng Shiu

Amanaki Nicole

Lewis Ormond

Akuila Rokolisoa

Brady Rush

Caleb Tangitau