Rugby

Mick Byrne is Drua Coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 2:08 pm
Former All Blacks Skills Coach Mick Byrne is the Fijian Drua Super Rugby Pacific Head Coach [Source: Radio NZ]

Former All Blacks Skills Coach Mick Byrne is the Fijian Drua Super Rugby Pacific Head Coach.

He was involved with the All Blacks from 2005 to 2015 before joining the Wallabies in 2016 to 2020 as skills coach.

Byrne also coached Canada’s women’s 7s side to the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 62-year-old is also a former Australian rules footballer who played with Melbourne, Hawthorn and Sydney in the Victorian Football League.

Following his retirement in 1989, Byrne became involved in coaching, with his long kicking ability proving an advantage as he became a skills coach in rugby union.

He has worked as a coach in England, Scotland, and New Zealand and was an assistant coach with the Blues in Super Rugby.

Byrne also served as Japan’s forwards and skills coach between 2009 and 2011.

Last year he was the head coach of Kanaloa Hawaii in the Major League Rugby competition.

Nacani Cawanibuka is the strength and conditioning coach.

More on this story later.

