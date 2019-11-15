Michael Fatialofa welcomed back at Warriors

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa has been welcomed back to his English rugby club today for the first time in five-and-a-half months.

The 27-year-old suffered serious spinal injuries playing for Worcester against Saracens in the Premiership on January 4th.

Having spent five months in hospital – the first of them in the Intensive Care Unit of St Mary’s Hospital in London – Fatialofa made remarkable progress during four months at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury.

He was discharged 11 days ago and returned to Sixways today to continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of Warriors’ medical staff.

[Source: RNZ SPORTS]