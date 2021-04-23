Home

Messam set to make a shock return

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 5:30 am
Liam Messam [Source: Planet Rugby]

Former All Black and Chiefs captain Liam Messam is set to make a shock return to the franchise, having been called into the squad to face the Blues this weekend.

Messam and Taranaki loose forward Tom Florence have been called into the squad as injury replacements following season-ending injuries to Kaylum Boshier, Mitchell Karpik and Simon Parker.

The now 37-year-old Messam is one of the most decorated players in Chiefs history, with a franchise-record 179 Super Rugby caps and two titles to his name.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chiefs will hope he can bring that championship pedigree to the side as they chase their first Super Rugby title since 2013.

Messam has spent recent weeks training with the Chiefs, having played with Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup last year.

He had previously ruled himself out of Super Rugby as he sought more family time.

The Chief will take on the Blues at 7.05pm this Saturday while the Highlanders face the Hurricanes at 7.05pm Friday.

[Source: TVNZ]

