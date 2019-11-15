Mental preparation key for Highlanders

It’s a matter of mental preparation now for the Naitasiri rugby side heading into the final of the Skipper Cup competition.

The last time Naitasiri won the prestigious trophy was in 2010 in the then known Digicel Cup.

10-years on, the Highlanders are still striving to restore that honour.

Coaching Naitasiri to his first-ever Skipper Cup final, Dr. Ilaitia Tuisese Jnr says it’s time for the team to create their legacy.

He says for this to happen, they must have the right approach and mindset towards the final clash against Suva.

“Suva is a champion team. So there’s a lot of work for us, we need to work hard. We need to maintain our fitness and control what we can control. It’s the matter of all mental preparations now, fitness is there but we need to tune them right coming into the finals.”

Naitasiri will face Suva in the final on Saturday at 6pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can watch the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The women’s final will kick off at 2pm seeing Lautoka play Naitaisiri while Nadroga takes on Namosi at 4pm in the Under-19 final.