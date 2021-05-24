Mental preparation crucial for Fijian Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua pack is focusing on mental preparation ahead of their Super Rugby Pacific debut.

Coming into the season with a young side and facing professional rugby clubs weekly does not only require physical strength but mental as well.

The assistance of Drua skipper Nemani Nagusa is helping coach Mick Byrne prepare the side for 14 rounds of Super Rugby.

Byrne says they are ensuring the boys stay focused with only a few days of preparation to go.

“Nemani alongside me here is great for those guys to just sort of be able to have a chat to, I think that was a challenge for us I think the next day we just get up and get going again so they’ve adapted well. The good thing about these boys is they’re resilience is massively high and it’s been pleasing to see”

Byrne says the players’ endurance is put to the test every day.

“It’s been a battle for them and some they’ve trained probably harder than they have before in their whole lives so they’re being asked to do a lot and we’ll just keep coming so it’s been good and yes the resilience that we’re talking about is this everyday”

The Fijian Drua will face New South Wales Warratahs on February 18th and you catch watch the live coverage of this match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.