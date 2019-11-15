Mental fitness was the key for Nadi

Nadi rugby manager Samu Navale says mental fitness was the main contributing factor to the victory over Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup clash on Saturday.

Navale says Nadi knew they were facing a champion team and made sure they were mentally prepared.

He says the players were aware of what they were up against and played with their hearts out.

“What drove us for a win was Naitasiri being a champion team, being a top team that was what drove us and what we did to Namosi, we did to them.”

Nadi has so far recorded four wins, four losses and a draw.

This week, Nadi will meet Suva at the ANZ Stadium, Naitasiri will take in Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga will host Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Lautoka to meet Yasawa at Churchill Park