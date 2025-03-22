Men’s quarterfinals set for Marist 7s

The stage is set for the men’s quarterfinals at the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, with eight top teams battling for a spot in the semifinals.

Dominion Brothers will take on Wardens Gold, while BLK Lavidi Brothers face a tough challenge against Police Blue.

Fiji Bitter 7s series points table leaders Devo Babas go head-to-head with Vacalea, and Fresh’et Navy will meet Tabadamu in what promises to be an intense round of knockout rugby.

With high stakes and strong teams in contention, the competition is heating up as the tournament edges closer to crowning a new champion.

The 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE on Viti + for FJD 69.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.