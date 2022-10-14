Meniga rates Fiji Bati

[Photo: Fox Sports]

Australian Kangaroos Coach Mal Meniga rates the Vodafone Fiji Bati highly ahead of their Rugby League World Cup clash in England on Sunday.

The former Kangaroos center and captain believes the likes of Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau will play key roles for Fiji.

However, Meniga says Australia needs to have a great start against the Bati.

Meniga says they have a young team but there’s no excuse.

He adds Fiji will come out firing.

‘‘The Fijians are a very physical side and they’ll come out fired up, they’ve got some great players, Api Koroisau and Viliame Kikau who just come off a premiership-winning performance and for us it’s doing things really well’’.

Fiji plays Australia at 6:30am on Sunday.