Meniga challenges players

[Photo Credit: The Guardian]

Australia rugby league head coach Mal Meniga has challenged his players to be passionate about running out in the green and gold jersey at the World Cup in England.

The defending champions take on the Vodafone Fiji Bati in their first match on Sunday and Meniga thinks the players are really excited and they’re all on board and all want to play for Australia

Meninga is leading the most inexperienced Kangaroos squad in World Cup history with 13 uncapped players on board, but speaking to nrl.com, he says that drawing on passion rather than experience is what will bring success.

Article continues after advertisement

He says understanding your past is really important to move forward with your future so at the moment it’s great to talk about their stories, how they position themselves and what they need to do to be successful.

The Bati takes on Australia at 6:30am on Sunday.

[Source: NRL.com]