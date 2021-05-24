Memorable win for Waikato

Waikato recorded its first away win in 14 years against Tasman in New Zealand’s national provincial competition last night coming out victorious 39-22.

The side buried the anguish of last week’s one-point loss to Canterbury with a memorable and they did it on the back of a superb defensive effort, in which they tackled like demons and were mighty pests at the breakdown.

Two games will be played today with Manawatu taking on Northland at 2:05pm Southland hosting Canterbury at 4:05pm.

Tomorrow, Wellington plays Hawkes Bay at 2:05pm, and Bay of Plenty meets Taranaki at 4:35pm.