Rugby

Memorable win for Waikato

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:30 am
[Source:stuff.co.nz]

Waikato recorded its first away win in 14 years against Tasman in New Zealand’s national provincial competition last night coming out victorious 39-22.

The side buried the anguish of last week’s one-point loss to Canterbury with a memorable and they did it on the back of a superb defensive effort, in which they tackled like demons and were mighty pests at the breakdown.

Two games will be played today with Manawatu taking on Northland at 2:05pm Southland hosting Canterbury at 4:05pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow, Wellington plays Hawkes Bay at 2:05pm, and Bay of Plenty meets Taranaki at 4:35pm.

