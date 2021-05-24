Home

Rugby

Memorable clash for All Blacks scrum-half

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 5:23 pm
Highlanders captain Aaron Smith.

Highlanders captain Aaron Smith says playing the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Fiji is something he will remember for a long time.

The All Blacks scrum-half says experiencing a historical moment in Fijian Rugby and Super Rugby is quite special.

Smith says he could feel the emotion and excitement when fans packed into the ANZ Stadium and it gave an extra edge to the match itself.

Article continues after advertisement

“I had a lot of cool moments in my career but to be out there, do our haka, the whole atmosphere, electricity in the room and then the stadium, it was really special and something that I will never forget and the game backed that up.”

Smith says he couldn’t help but admire the velocity, athleticism, and speed of the Fijian Drua.

Highlanders Coach Tony Brown says even though he is coaching against the Drua, he had to admire and enjoy the type of rugby the Fijian showcased in the first 40 minutes of the match.

The Kiwis take the needed win and brace for a tough one against the Reds on Friday while the Drua gear up for the Hurricanes next Sunday at 3.35pm.

 

