Members of Flying Fijian squad raise concern over Vaccinate Fiji message

Some members of the Flying Fijian squad had expressed concern about having the Vaccinate Fiji message in last night’s Test match against the All Blacks.

Hence, the reason why the team wore clean jerseys instead.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says in order to accommodate those concerns and not compromise the team’s focus on a respectable performance, they decided to play with clean jerseys.

The Vaccinate Fiji message was still prominent on LED signs during the match.

O’Connor says the main focus was on the team in view of the challenges everyone was going through to put together a respectable performance.

Discussion on issues will continue in the coming days with the playing group and with Fiji Airways, and decide how best to promote the Vaccinate Fiji message in next week’s Test match.