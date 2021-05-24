Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Western division records highest number of arrests|New rule to be enforced at the Suva Market|Household packs given to Fijians|Over 500 COVID cases and one more death recorded|Test positivity triples WHO threshold|11.2 percent Fijians fully vaccinated|Lockdown is not a public health measure says WHO|Unvaccinated public workers can increase transmission: Dr Baker|COVID safe ambassadors deployed to ensure protocols are followed|Another high as Fiji records over 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fiji records three deaths per day says Dr Fong|Test positivity now becoming immeasurable|Fiji to receive Morderna COVID-19 Vaccine|Lautoka women’s clinic relocated|Fijians urged to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to soar|Lami residents support vaccination drive|Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab|Organization provides ante-natal services|No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Members of Flying Fijian squad raise concern over Vaccinate Fiji message

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 11, 2021 12:50 pm

Some members of the Flying Fijian squad had expressed concern about having the Vaccinate Fiji message in last night’s Test match against the All Blacks.

Hence, the reason why the team wore clean jerseys instead.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says in order to accommodate those concerns and not compromise the team’s focus on a respectable performance, they decided to play with clean jerseys.

Article continues after advertisement

The Vaccinate Fiji message was still prominent on LED signs during the match.

O’Connor says the main focus was on the team in view of the challenges everyone was going through to put together a respectable performance.

Discussion on issues will continue in the coming days with the playing group and with Fiji Airways, and decide how best to promote the Vaccinate Fiji message in next week’s Test match.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.