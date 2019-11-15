Melrose Cup winner Koroi laid to rest

Fiji 7s 1997 Melrose Cup winning halfback Lemeki Koroi was laid to rest today.

Families, friends and fellow rugby mates gathered at the Centenary Church in Suva this morning to bid their final goodbyes.

The Serea, Naitasiri man broke the hearts of many with his passing and is remembered to be a man of a few words.

Those close to him described Koroi as a hard-worker, a good friend, a loving husband, a father and one who never backs down from a challenge.

Former Flying Fijians skipper and Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki says Koroi was known for his tough bone-crunching tackles.

Sorovaki says he is one of the victims of Koroi’s hard hits.

“Lemeki Koroi is a very tough player…that is all I can say about him. He was a warrior on the field of rugby, I’m still carrying one of the memories of Lemeki Koroi on my thigh and it happened in 1998”.

Sorovaki, former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians flanker captain Alivereti Doviverata and fullback Norman Ligairi were some of the former players present today.

Koroi was 50 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was laid to rest at the Nasinu Cemetery.