Melbourne prop Max King referred directly to the judiciary

Melbourne prop Max King has been referred directly to the judiciary for his controversial “hip drop” tackle on Dragons forward Blake Lawrie.

The direct referral is in an indication the match review committee deems it worthy of more than the maximum three-week ban they are able to hand down.

Meanwhile, in this week’s matches, the Panthers and Roosters will kick-off for the final on Friday at 9.50pm.

There will be two matches on Saturday with Raiders taking on the Sharks at 7.40pm and Storm meets the Eels at 9.50pm.

The last match on Sunday will see Rabbitohs face the Knights at 5.05pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform.