McKenzie returning to rugby with new mindset after injury layoff

Damian McKenzie is entering the 2020 Super Rugby season with a new mindset after suffering the first serious injury of his young career last year.

McKenzie missed most of the 2019 Super Rugby season and a ticket to his first Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks after rupturing his ACL in April last year.

The 24-year-old told TVNZ the injury gave him a chance to step back and gain a new perspective for the game he loves and how quickly it can be stripped away.

McKenzie was set to make his return to the pitch last week against the Blues but cruel fate saw him rested an extra week due to a hip injury picked up at training.

But the speedy playmaker has been given the all-clear for this weekend’s clash with the Crusaders at home in Hamilton where he’ll play at fullback while former All

Black Aaron Cruden takes control of the backline at first-five.

The Crusaders take on the Chiefs at 6:05pm tomorrow and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports. The second match tomorrow will be at 8:15pm between the Waratahs and Blues.

Tonight, the Highlanders play the Sharks at 6:05pm and the Brumbies host the Rebels at 8:15pm, and this Australian clash will be aired live on FBC Sports channel.

On Sunday, the Lions meet Reds at 1:05am before the Stormers takes on the Bulls at 3:15am while the Hurricanes face the Jaguares at 9:15am.