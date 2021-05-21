Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nawaka on complete lockdown|RBF drops lending rates, banks to pass on to consumers|FCCI welcomes the opportunity for business to reopen|Sickening sexual crimes continue amidst COVID-19 crisis|CareFiji App compulsory|Making fun of interpreters shameful|Fijians continue to disregard COVID-19 restrictions: Tudravu|267 active cases in Fiji as of last night|Pandemic continuing will hurt as VAT collections down by 21.5%|CWM hospital will continue normal services|Team facilitates home vaccination|Cancer patients lose battle during lockdown|Interest for vessels to enter Fiji still high|More infections recorded in Muanikoso and Nawaka|29 new cases of COVID-19|Test positivity average rises|Kava Corp CEO calls on Fijians to be responsible|Relief for Nadi businesses as they reopen|Businesses deemed high risk in Labasa resume operations|Resort assists staff to make a living|FCEF members struggling to stay afloat|Trade Ministry to work with Police to monitor businesses|FEMAT field hospital to remain operational in Lautoka for another week|More found intoxicated amidst breach|We will not hesitate to ban kava: Doctor Fong|
Full Coverage

Rugby

McKenzie out of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 2:18 pm
[Source:Rugby365]

All Blacks and Chiefs star Damian McKenzie has been ruled out of the rest of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman season.

This is after he was handed a three-week ban for his dangerous tackle in last weekend’s match against the Reds.

The All Blacks playmaker was red-carded by referee Nic Berry in the 22nd minute of the 40-34 round-three defeat after his shoulder connected with the chin of Reds halfback Tate McDermott in the lead-up to the hosts’ second try.

Article continues after advertisement

McKenzie has been suspended from all forms of the game up to and including June 19.

This means he misses the Chiefs’ last two games against the Rebels and Waratahs, along with the final.

It’s highly unlikely now that the Chiefs will feature in the final following the loss to the Reds.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.