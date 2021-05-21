McKenzie out of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

All Blacks and Chiefs star Damian McKenzie has been ruled out of the rest of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman season.

This is after he was handed a three-week ban for his dangerous tackle in last weekend’s match against the Reds.

The All Blacks playmaker was red-carded by referee Nic Berry in the 22nd minute of the 40-34 round-three defeat after his shoulder connected with the chin of Reds halfback Tate McDermott in the lead-up to the hosts’ second try.

McKenzie has been suspended from all forms of the game up to and including June 19.

This means he misses the Chiefs’ last two games against the Rebels and Waratahs, along with the final.

It’s highly unlikely now that the Chiefs will feature in the final following the loss to the Reds.