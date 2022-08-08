McKenzie misses three penalties in NPC draw

Damian McKenzie could've won the game for Waikato against Hawke's Bay.[Pic:stuff.co.nz]

Former All-Black Damian McKenzie’s return to the National Provincial Championship is something he’d rather forget after missing three chances to seal victory for Waikato in a 32-all draw with Hawke’s Bay in Hamilton.

Yesterday’s match was also Liam Messam’s 100th game for the province and McKenzie missed a penalty with three minutes remaining at Waikato Stadium as the match went to golden point extra time.

The 27-year-old then had another chance to secure a hard-fought win for the defending champions in extra time when a Hawke’s Bay player was penalized for not rolling away as they pushed for a match-winning try.

The result means the teams share the points after a breathless encounter that produced 62 points and some high-quality attacking rugby.

Isaiah Walker-Leawere scored a try in the match for Hawkes Bay.

In another match, Tasman beat Southland 27-20.

[Source:stuff.co.nz]