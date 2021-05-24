Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|COVID case numbers exceed 500|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|PM commends community leaders|54% of target population receive first dose|Barbershops under spotlight for appointment charges|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|
Full Coverage

Rugby

McKenzie fighting for spot against Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 11:51 am

All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie is looking forward to the chance to play the Flying Fijians at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The All Blacks will host Fiji under the roof at the Highlanders home ground.

Whether he gets the chance to strut his suff against Fiji will be made public later in the week as Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan are also potential starters in the fullback position.

Article continues after advertisement

McKenzie says it’s always great to create that competitive environment as they’re all pushing each other, and that’s healthy.

He adds competing for positions gets the best out of everyone, and it’s the way to improve as a team.

Despite the huge win against Tonga last weekend, they’ll have to be more clinical against Fiji on attack.

The All Blacks host Fiji in the first test at 7:05pm on Saturday.

[Source: All Blacks]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.