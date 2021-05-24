McKenzie fighting for spot against Fiji

All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie is looking forward to the chance to play the Flying Fijians at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The All Blacks will host Fiji under the roof at the Highlanders home ground.

Whether he gets the chance to strut his suff against Fiji will be made public later in the week as Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan are also potential starters in the fullback position.

McKenzie says it’s always great to create that competitive environment as they’re all pushing each other, and that’s healthy.

He adds competing for positions gets the best out of everyone, and it’s the way to improve as a team.

Despite the huge win against Tonga last weekend, they’ll have to be more clinical against Fiji on attack.

The All Blacks host Fiji in the first test at 7:05pm on Saturday.

[Source: All Blacks]