McKenzie boots Chiefs to victory

The Chiefs secured its third win in Super Rugby Aotearoa so far edging the Highlanders 26-23 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

They jump ahead of the Highlanders to now sit third on the ladder and just a couple of points behind the Blues in second.

Damian McKenzie sealed the win for the Chiefs.

Article continues after advertisement

The star fullback nailed a long-range penalty attempt to claim the win in the first-ever golden point extra time in Super Rugby Aotearoa.