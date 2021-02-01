Home

McKenzie boots Chiefs to victory

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 10, 2021 9:27 pm
The Chiefs secured its third win in Super Rugby Aotearoa so far edging the Highlanders 26-23 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

They jump ahead of the Highlanders to now sit third on the ladder and just a couple of points behind the Blues in second.

Damian McKenzie sealed the win for the Chiefs.

The star fullback nailed a long-range penalty attempt to claim the win in the first-ever golden point extra time in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

