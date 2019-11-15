McKee teams up with Western Force

Former Flying Fijians Head Coach John McKee has signed up for the Western Force.

The Western Force’s recruiting spree has spread to the coaching ranks, with McKee joining the Perth-based franchise.

McKee was coach of Fiji from 2014-2019, leading the Flying Fijians in two World Cups.

Before his stint with Fiji, McKee spent time with French Top 14 outfit AS Montferrand, Irish PRO14 team Connacht, and Australian domestic side Central Coast Rays, which he led to their inaugural NRC title in 2007.

McKee replaces Van Humphries as an assistant coach to Tim Sampson.

The Force has embarked on a big recruiting campaign since finishing last and winless in Super Rugby AU.

Irish legend Rob Kearney, Argentinian pair Tomas Cubelli and Julian Montoya, and Wallabies duo Tevita Kuridrani and Tom Robertson have all joined the club.