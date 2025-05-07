Mayanavanua expected to join Drua

Flying Fijians lock, Temo Mayanavanua, is expected to be announced as the latest Fijian Drua signing.

Mayanavanua is currently playing for English club Northampton Saints.

The Saints have tonight revealed that Mayanavanua will leave the Club this summer to pursue a playing opportunity back home in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The 27 year old made his Flying Fijians debut against Georgia in 2020.

He spent three years in New Zealand playing for Northland before joining Lyon in France and then moved across to England.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.