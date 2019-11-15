Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
Mayanavanua and Uluinakauvadra make Northland ITM Cup squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 1, 2020 2:07 pm
Saimoni Uluinakauvadra and Temo Mayanavanua. [Source: Google]

Two Fijians have made the cut for the final Northland squad to prepare for the upcoming Mitre 10 Cup season.

Flying Fijians lock Temo Mayanavanua and Saimoni Uluinakauvadra are part of the 26 member squad that has been contracted for the season.

Mayanavanua who scored a try in his Flying Fijians debut last November against the Barbarians was also the Fiji under 20 captain in 2017.

Uluinakauvadra is also a former Fiji under 20 rep and he featured for the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors last year in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge.

Northland will take on Manawatu in their first ITM Cup match on the September 13.

