Maya banned for six years for foul play

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that Naitasiri Under-19 forward Keresi Maya has been banned from all levels of rugby for six years for an act of foul play.

Maya punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during the Under-19 match between Naitasiri and Tailevu on August 29th.

This sanction comes after a disciplinary hearing was conducted by an independent Judicial Officer appointed under the Terms of Participation of the 2020 Fiji Rugby Skipper Cup Competition.

Maya punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi [2nd from right] during the Under-19 match

The hearing was conducted in line with World Rugby’s Regulation 17 where Maya had a legal representative and his Union team manager present as well.

After hearing the parties on the nature of the foul play and Maya’s mitigation, the sanction was determined by the Learned Judicial Officer.

Tournament director and Fiji Rugby’s operations manager Sale Sorovaki says all players owe a duty of care to ensure the safety of other players, match officials and any other administrative personnel.

Sorovaki adds Maya’s act of foul play needed to be sanctioned appropriately.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor states the union does not condone any form of violence or abuse against match officials.

He clarified during the hearing the FRU and the Fiji Rugby Referees Association had made submissions for a life ban on the player since it was a cowardly act.

Going forward, O’Connor says any player in the field who verbally abuses the match official will be given a warning and should the player repeat the offense, he will be yellow carded.