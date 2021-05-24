Mawi scores in 10-try thriller

Flying Fijians front-rower Eroni Mawi scored a try for Saracens 10-try victory this morning.

Saracens put down a real marker with a dominant 71-17 thrashing over Bath Rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

Mark McCall’s men stunned their hosts with an unrelenting first half that finished 45-0.

55 | Sarries reply, it’s Eroni!!! Absolute class show and go from @owen_faz, he finds Tompkins and eventualyl Mawi bundles it over. 🔵⚪️ 7 🔴 50 pic.twitter.com/7Os6ZJedcJ — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) October 17, 2021

Max Malins scored a hat-trick and was named player of the match with Jamie George getting a double.

Other tries came from returning Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Rotimi Segun, Dom Morris

This was Saracens’ best-ever first period and Bath’s worst in Gallagher Premiership rugby.

In another match, London Irish was denied a winning start to the season with a 25-all draw with Gloucester.