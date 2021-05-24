Rugby
Mawi scores in 10-try thriller
October 18, 2021 7:10 am
Saracens' best-ever performance in the history of Gallagher Premiership rugby [Source: Premiership Rugby]
Flying Fijians front-rower Eroni Mawi scored a try for Saracens 10-try victory this morning.
Saracens put down a real marker with a dominant 71-17 thrashing over Bath Rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.
Mark McCall’s men stunned their hosts with an unrelenting first half that finished 45-0.
55 | Sarries reply, it’s Eroni!!!
Absolute class show and go from @owen_faz, he finds Tompkins and eventualyl Mawi bundles it over.
🔵⚪️ 7 🔴 50
October 17, 2021
Max Malins scored a hat-trick and was named player of the match with Jamie George getting a double.
Other tries came from returning Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Rotimi Segun, Dom Morris
This was Saracens’ best-ever first period and Bath’s worst in Gallagher Premiership rugby.
In another match, London Irish was denied a winning start to the season with a 25-all draw with Gloucester.