Rugby

Mawi re-signs for Saracens

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 12, 2022 5:05 am
Flying Fijians loosehead prop Eroni Mawi

Flying Fijians loosehead prop Eroni Mawi has re-signed for Premiership club, Saracens.

The 25-year-old has made 13 appearances since joining the club in 2020 and has 18 caps for Fiji.

The club, who sit second on the Premiership table, eight points behind Nemani Nadolo’s Leicester Tigers, has not specified the length of either contract.

Article continues after advertisement

Mawi says playing for Saracens has been an honor but re-signing is a dream come true and another opportunity for me to grow.

England centre Dom Morris signed a new deal with Sarries on Monday.

