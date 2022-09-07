Mauger scouts for talent in Fiji

The Fijian, Samoan and Tongan players in the Pacific Combine are just a step away from joining the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne and his Moana counterpart Aaron Mauger are currently in the country overlooking the program which is led by former New Zealand Under-20 coach Willie Rickards.

Mauger has been impressed with what these young Pasifika players can offer.

“As head coach of Moana Pasifika, it’s really important for us to be connected and have a presence on the island so it’s a great opportunity here for the Pasifika players combined to come and view a lot of our talent based from Samoa and Tonga and a great pathway for these guys to come and showcase their skills we’re pretty impressed so far it’s been a long day for these guys but they’re handling themselves well”

Mauger says he is looking for players who have what it takes to one day wear the Moana Pasifika jumper.

“We want to see guys really engaged and learning and guys who are prepared to put their hand up and grow, have the courage to ask questions learn a bit more about what it takes to be a professional rugby player and i think what’s really important for our Pasifika boys is to have fun as well. See the discipline is around and making sure what’s natural within us as well”

This Pacific Combine team will play the Fiji Rugby HPU side tomorrow as part of their one week program.