Rugby

Mauger is Moana Pasifika coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 10:22 am
Aaron Mauger [Source: Super Rugby]

Former All Blacks inside center Aaron Mauger will be Moana Pasifika’s inaugural head coach for next season’s Super Rugby Pacific.

The name of the former Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger has been linked with the new franchise for months, and Moana Pasifika’s social media channels posted last night that an announcement was imminent.

According to Stuff, the 40 year old is indeed the man who will guide Moana Pasifika during their crucial debut season.

Article continues after advertisement

Mauger was assistant coach when Moana Pasifika played the Māori All Blacks last year, and subsequently stayed in touch with director of rugby Kevin Senio during the planning stages.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

