Matawalu’s Flying Fijians return a blessing

Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu hopes to return to the international rugby scene with a bang.

The 32-year-old who last represented Fiji at the 2019 Rugby World Cup has been called up to join the national side for the upcoming three Tests in Europe.

Matawalu currently plays for the French Pro D2 club, Montauban, and has featured in two Rugby World Cups.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from France, Matawalu says he can’t wait to don the national jumper again.

“I always put my hand up for Fiji and for the 28-member squad, it’s a good squad and because most of them have been playing together for two years now.”

The Dama, Nakorotubu, Ra man believes Olympic gold medalists Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Aminiasi Tuimaba, and Vilimoni Botitu, are a great addition to the team.

“I think it will be a good opportunity for them to show, they’ve already played for Fiji, but for the Flying Fijian. And it will be very interesting to watch them and play with them.”

All 28 players named are Europe based and the Flying Fijians will play Spain, Wales, and Georgia next month.

The team will assemble on Sunday to start its preparations.