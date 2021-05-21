Matawalu to join new club next season

Fijian scrum-half Nikola Matawalu is set to join a new club next season.

The 32-year-old who has been with Scotland-based club Glasgow Warriors for the last four years will be heading for new pastures at the end of his campaign.

Matawalu says his new club will be announced later but it’s highly likely he will remain in Europe.

Matawalu first joined in 2012 and is in his second spell with Glasgow where he is a hugely popular figure.

He was voted the club’s player of the season in 2013 and 2015 and has scored 44 tries, only DTH van der Merwe and Seymour have more.

Matawalu says Glasgow will always be his second home.

He adds he’s ready to experience something new outside of Glasgow but will miss the atmosphere and working alongside a great set of players in the club.