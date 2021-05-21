Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six more test positive making it 151 active cases|Parliament sitting cancelled|More opportunities to get the jab: PM|Look into the future – AG|Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations|Over 16k vaccinated this week|West has no more positive cases|Crushing deferred due to the pandemic|22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source|Health Ministry allows some movement in Muanikoso|SODELPA MP supports government motion|Service during the 21 days lockdown commended|Labasa businesses struggling to stay afloat|Pandemic strengthens Narata community spirit|Nadi opposed to contact accommodation|MOH shuts down RB Patel supermarket in Suva|Lockdown at QEB lifted|46 arrests including two for stoning|Essential businesses under the spotlight|Families reunite with loved ones|Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|14 more infected with one being a day patient|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|Tabuya undermines efforts by frontline workers says AG|Farmer charged for alleged theft|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Matawalu to join new club next season

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 28, 2021 9:07 am

Fijian scrum-half Nikola Matawalu is set to join a new club next season.

The 32-year-old who has been with Scotland-based club Glasgow Warriors for the last four years will be heading for new pastures at the end of his campaign.

Matawalu says his new club will be announced later but it’s highly likely he will remain in Europe.

Article continues after advertisement

Matawalu first joined in 2012 and is in his second spell with Glasgow where he is a hugely popular figure.

He was voted the club’s player of the season in 2013 and 2015 and has scored 44 tries, only DTH van der Merwe and Seymour have more.

Matawalu says Glasgow will always be his second home.

He adds he’s ready to experience something new outside of Glasgow but will miss the atmosphere and working alongside a great set of players in the club.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.